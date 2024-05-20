American Woodmark (AMWD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 23, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.9% and 15.1%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, revenues decreased 12.2%, but adjusted EPS increased 13.7%.



American Woodmark’s bottom line topped the consensus mark in the trailing four quarters, an average surprise being 41.3%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s EPS has increased from $1.75 to $2.16 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 20.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s EPS of $2.21.

The consensus mark for net sales is $437.8 million, suggesting a decline of 9% year over year.

Factors to Note

One of the largest manufacturers of kitchen and bath cabinets is likely to have generated lower net sales and EPS in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company's remodeling sales, which consist of independent dealer and distributor channel sales and home center retail sales, are witnessing lower demand. Also, demand trends for its made-to-order and stock kitchen business remain under pressure due to lower in-store traffic rates and consumers choosing smaller-sized projects.



Moreover, American Woodmark is likely to have incurred additional operational expenses related to the opening of new locations. The company projects the total impact of these expenses to be approximately $8-$9 million for fiscal 2024, with more than half of these charges likely to have occurred in the fiscal fourth quarter.



AMWD expects net sales to decline in the high single digits in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The company’s various platform investment initiatives, digital transformation and operating leverage strategies are likely to have supported growth to some extent. Operational improvements in the manufacturing facilities and a stabilizing supply chain, as well as favorable product mix and pricing, bode well.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Woodmark this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: American Woodmark currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

American Public Education, Inc. APEI delivered strong results for first-quarter 2024. The bottom line handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and significantly improved from the previous year.



Revenues also beat the analysts’ expectations and jumped year over year on the back of contributions from the American Public University System and Hondros College of Nursing segment. Yet, lower revenues from Rasmussen University and Graduate School partially offset the growth.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported impressive results for third-quarter fiscal 2024, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both metrics increased year over year.



Revenue growth and operational efficiencies, which were partially offset by investments in Growth with Purpose initiatives, helped ATGE post solid margins. Impressively, its Growth with Purpose strategy allowed the company to expand access to high-quality, in-demand programs.



Strategic Education, Inc. STRA, or SEI, reported stellar results for first-quarter 2024. Its quarterly earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



The quarterly results reflect solid growth across the company’s three reportable segments, attributable to continued enrollment growth in the U.S. Higher Education segment, especially employer-affiliated enrollments, and total enrollment improvement in the Australia/New Zealand segment.



