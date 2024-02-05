American Woodmark (AMWD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, American Woodmark (AMWD) closed at $91.55, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Shares of the cabinet maker have appreciated by 5.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Woodmark in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.13, showcasing a 22.6% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $366.9 million, down 23.68% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, indicating changes of +11.15% and -13.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for American Woodmark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, American Woodmark is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, American Woodmark is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.46, so one might conclude that American Woodmark is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that AMWD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Furniture industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.