American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings, Sales Beat

American Woodmark Corporation’s AMWD shares jumped 2.21% in the after-hours trading session on Nov 30, as it reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 results.



Both earnings and net sales surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. Strong operational performance and platform change moves are boosting the company’s results in dynamic market conditions.

Quarter in Details

American Woodmark reported adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.84 by 28.3%. The bottom line also increased 5.4% from $2.24 reported a year ago.

Net sales of $473.9 million beat the consensus mark of $455 million by 4.1%. However, the figure declined 15.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $561.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% year over year to $72.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 330 basis points (bps) to 15.3% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

Financials

As of Oct 31, the company had $96.4 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $41.7 million at fiscal 2023-end. It also had $323.2 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. Long-term debt was $370.9 million compared with $369.4 million at fiscal 2023-end.



Cash from operations for the first half totaled $143.7 million compared with $55.4 million in the prior-year period. Free cash amounted to $109.9 million compared with $44.4 million in the year-ago period.



The company repurchased 394,220 shares for $30 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On Nov 29, AMWD’s board of directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $125 million of its outstanding common shares, replacing the previous authorization.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company expects net sales to decline in low double-digit year over year. Also, it now projects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $235-$250 million compared with the previous guidance of $225-$245 million. In fiscal 2023, the company reported net sales of $2.07 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $240.4 million.

