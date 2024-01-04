American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

American Woodmark (AMWD) closed at $88.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cabinet maker had gained 5.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Woodmark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.15, signifying a 21.23% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $366.9 million, down 23.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.47 per share and a revenue of $1.79 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.15% and -13.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for American Woodmark. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.03% higher within the past month. American Woodmark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, American Woodmark is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.6.

Investors should also note that AMWD has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. AMWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.