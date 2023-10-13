American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

American Woodmark (AMWD) closed the latest trading day at $75.86, indicating a -0.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the cabinet maker had lost 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of American Woodmark in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.77, showcasing a 20.98% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $454.52 million, showing a 19.05% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.99 per share and a revenue of $1.81 billion, signifying shifts of +4.86% and -12.22%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Woodmark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.17% higher. At present, American Woodmark boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, American Woodmark is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.55, so one might conclude that American Woodmark is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AMWD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Furniture industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

