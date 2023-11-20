American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

American Woodmark (AMWD) closed the most recent trading day at $74.22, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Woodmark will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 30, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.84, signifying a 17.86% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $459.44 million, down 18.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.17 per share and a revenue of $1.83 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.22% and -11.58%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Woodmark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.25% increase. As of now, American Woodmark holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, American Woodmark is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.52.

It is also worth noting that AMWD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Furniture industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.02.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

