American Woodmark (AMWD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with American Woodmark (AMWD) standing at $90.02, reflecting a -0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.19%.

Shares of the cabinet maker have appreciated by 0.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.96% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Woodmark will be of great interest to investors. On that day, American Woodmark is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.6%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $366.9 million, indicating a 23.68% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.47 per share and a revenue of $1.79 billion, representing changes of +11.15% and -13.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for American Woodmark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, American Woodmark boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, American Woodmark is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.52.

It's also important to note that AMWD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Furniture industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

