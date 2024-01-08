American Woodmark (AMWD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

American Woodmark (AMWD) ended the recent trading session at $89.83, demonstrating a +1.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.2%.

Shares of the cabinet maker witnessed a gain of 0.62% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Woodmark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $366.9 million, down 23.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.15% and -13.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Woodmark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.03% higher. American Woodmark presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, American Woodmark is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.9.

It is also worth noting that AMWD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Furniture was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

