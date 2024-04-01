American Woodmark (AMWD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with American Woodmark (AMWD) standing at $100.01, reflecting a -1.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.2% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the cabinet maker had lost 0.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.32%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Woodmark will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.16, showcasing a 2.26% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $441.4 million, down 8.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.72 per share and a revenue of $1.79 billion, signifying shifts of +14.44% and -13.39%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for American Woodmark. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.95% higher within the past month. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, American Woodmark is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.47, so one might conclude that American Woodmark is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

