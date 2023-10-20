American Woodmark (AMWD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

American Woodmark (AMWD) closed at $67.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

The cabinet maker's stock has dropped by 6.12% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Woodmark will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.77, marking a 20.98% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $454.52 million, indicating a 19.05% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion, indicating changes of +4.86% and -12.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for American Woodmark. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 13.33% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. American Woodmark presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, American Woodmark is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.39 for its industry.

Meanwhile, AMWD's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Furniture industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.