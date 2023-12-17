American Woodmark (AMWD) Price Target Increased by 11.04% to 88.91

The average one-year price target for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been revised to 88.91 / share. This is an increase of 11.04% from the prior estimate of 80.07 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.84 to a high of 98.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.74% from the latest reported closing price of 92.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWD is 0.14%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 18,092K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWD is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 966K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing a decrease of 16.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 41.73% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 680K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 630K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 0.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 517K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 2.63% over the last quarter.

American Woodmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

