American Woodmark (AMWD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with American Woodmark (AMWD) standing at $76, reflecting a +1.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.58%.

Shares of the cabinet maker have depreciated by 4.98% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Woodmark will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.89, showcasing a 15.63% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $464.76 million, indicating a 17.23% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.33 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion, indicating changes of -3.81% and -10.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Woodmark should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.51% higher. American Woodmark is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, American Woodmark is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.14 for its industry.

Investors should also note that AMWD has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Furniture industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

