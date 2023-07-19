American Woodmark (AMWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Woodmark (AMWD) closed at $75.44, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the cabinet maker had gained 3.72% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

American Woodmark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $484.65 million, down 10.73% from the year-ago period.

AMWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.3% and -11.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Woodmark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. American Woodmark is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Woodmark has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.48 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.48.

Investors should also note that AMWD has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Furniture stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

