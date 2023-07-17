American Woodmark (AMWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Woodmark (AMWD) closed at $74.67, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the cabinet maker had gained 5.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Woodmark as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.10, up 22.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $484.65 million, down 10.73% from the year-ago period.

AMWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.3% and -11.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Woodmark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Woodmark has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.38.

We can also see that AMWD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

