American Woodmark (AMWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Woodmark (AMWD) closed at $74.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the cabinet maker had gained 7.06% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

American Woodmark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.10, up 22.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $484.65 million, down 10.73% from the year-ago period.

AMWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.3% and -11.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Woodmark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.49% higher within the past month. American Woodmark currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, American Woodmark is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.

It is also worth noting that AMWD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

