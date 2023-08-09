American Woodmark (AMWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Woodmark (AMWD) closed at $74.55, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cabinet maker had lost 0.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Woodmark as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.10, up 22.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $484.65 million, down 10.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion, which would represent changes of -14.3% and -11.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Woodmark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. American Woodmark is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, American Woodmark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.51, which means American Woodmark is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that AMWD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Furniture stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.