American West Metals Unveils New Copper Targets at Storm Project

American West Metals Ltd. has identified multiple promising copper targets within the 110km-long copper belt at the Storm Project in Canada, highlighting significant exploration potential. New prospects such as Seabreeze, Hailstorm, Tornado, and Tempest reveal high-grade copper mineralization, reinforcing the potential for substantial resource expansion. The company’s strategic exploration efforts are aimed at uncovering untapped copper and base metal deposits, fueling investor anticipation for future developments.

