American West Metals Signals Growth at Storm Copper Project

October 30, 2024 — 10:10 pm EDT

American West Metals Ltd. (AU:AW1) has released an update.

American West Metals Ltd. has completed a successful drilling and exploration program at the Storm Copper Project in Canada, revealing significant potential for resource growth and high-grade mineralization both near-surface and at depth. The project, which is part of a joint venture, has also received substantial financial backing, enabling further development and exploration. The results suggest a promising outlook for large-scale mining opportunities, underscoring the project’s potential similarity to major copper deposits globally.

