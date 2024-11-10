News & Insights

American West Metals Expands in Copper Market

November 10, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

American West Metals Ltd. (AU:AW1) has released an update.

American West Metals Ltd. is focusing on growth in the copper sector, with particular attention to their Seal Zinc Project. The company’s exploration efforts are aligned with Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, though further work is needed to meet the 2012 JORC Code requirements. Investors are advised to consider potential risks and uncertainties associated with these projects.

