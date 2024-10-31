American Well Unveils 2024 Inducement Plan for Growth

American Well ( (AMWL) ) has issued an announcement.

American Well Corporation has introduced a 2024 Inducement Plan offering stock-based awards to attract new employees, particularly with the hiring of Mark Hirschhorn as CFO. The plan includes RSUs valued at $2.5 million with a structured vesting schedule and a $5 million long-term incentive, contingent on employment and financial targets. This strategic move aims to align employee incentives with company growth, attracting those interested in equity-based compensation.

