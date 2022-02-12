American Well (NYSE:AMWL shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 4.5% this week, taking one-year losses to 87%

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL); the share price is down a whopping 87% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We wouldn't rush to judgement on American Well because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 51% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Since American Well has shed US$52m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that American Well didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

American Well grew its revenue by 4.6% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 87% share price implosion is unexpected.. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:AMWL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

American Well is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think American Well will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.3% in the last year, American Well shareholders might be miffed that they lost 87%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 51% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for American Well that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like American Well better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

