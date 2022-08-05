American Well Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMWL

In trading on Friday, shares of American Well Corp (Symbol: AMWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.93, changing hands as high as $5.00 per share. American Well Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMWL's low point in its 52 week range is $2.52 per share, with $11.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.00.

