Is American Well (AMWL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Well Corporation (AMWL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Well Corporation is one of 888 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Well Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWL's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMWL has gained about 73.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.6%. This shows that American Well Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY). The stock has returned 34.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Butterfly Network, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Well Corporation is a member of the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.1% so far this year, meaning that AMWL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Butterfly Network, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

American Well Corporation and Butterfly Network, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.