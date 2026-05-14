American Well (AMWL) Price Target Increased by 12.82% to 7.48

The average one-year price target for American Well (NYSE:AMWL) has been revised to $7.48 / share. This is an increase of 12.82% from the prior estimate of $6.63 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.23% from the latest reported closing price of $7.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Well. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 29.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWL is 0.05%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.85% to 6,090K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 567K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company.

Cable Car Capital holds 553K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 407K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 363K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 250.27%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 198K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%.

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