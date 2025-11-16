American Well (AMWL) Price Target Decreased by 11.59% to 8.89

The average one-year price target for American Well (NYSE:AMWL) has been revised to $8.89 / share. This is a decrease of 11.59% from the prior estimate of $10.05 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 119.46% from the latest reported closing price of $4.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Well. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWL is 0.04%, an increase of 65.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.05% to 6,015K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWL is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 1,271K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 35.83% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 640K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 26.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 44.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 373K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Rock Point Advisors holds 259K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 33.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 250K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing an increase of 23.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 23.35% over the last quarter.

