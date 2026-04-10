American Water's West Virginia Unit to Invest $1.6M in Infrastructure

American Water Works AWK recently stated that its unit, West Virginia American Water, plans to invest $1.6 million in the first phase of its ongoing infrastructure development initiatives. The project includes installing 1,800 feet of new 8-inch water main on Lincoln Drive and replacing 820 feet of outdated pipeline with a new 6-inch water main on Chestnut Street.



West Virginia American Water consistently invests at regular intervals to modernize and maintain its infrastructure, thereby enhancing its service reliability. The company aims to invest about $134 million in infrastructure development in 2026.



West Virginia American Water has been systematically investing in upgrading and maintaining its infrastructure to provide high-quality services to its customers. Over the past 10 years, West Virginia American Water has invested more than $805 million in its infrastructure upgrade, involving the installation of 168 miles of new water main.

Aging Water Infrastructure in the United States Needs Investment

Investment helps in strengthening and upgrading aging water and wastewater infrastructure and ensures safe and reliable service for customers. It prevents breakdowns and improves overall efficiency, allowing systems to operate smoothly and cost-effectively.



U.S. water utilities manage 2.2 million miles of pipelines, a major portion of which is nearing the end of its effective service life, causing frequent leaks, potable water loss and increasing chances of contamination. The Environmental Protection Agency projects that an investment of $1.25 trillion will be required over the next 20 years to maintain and expand water services.



Regulated water utilities and the U.S. government are taking initiatives to upgrade the aging water infrastructure. American Water Works intends to invest between $19 billion and $20 billion over the 2026-2030 period to upgrade and strengthen its infrastructure.



Another water utility, California Water Service Group CWT, plans an investment of $760 million and $690 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively, to enhance its operational efficiency. The company remains committed to providing high-quality water service via treatment upgrades and well replacements across California, Washington and New Mexico.



Essential Utilities WTRG invested $1.4 billion in 2025 and aims to invest $1.7 billion in 2026 for infrastructure development. This helps the company to provide safe and reliable service to customers and boost long-term growth.

Share Price Movement of AWK

In the past three months, American Water Works ' shares have rallied 6.9% compared with the industry’s 14.9% growth.



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AWK’s Zacks Rank

American Water Works currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock to consider from the same industry is American States Water AWR, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share for AWR is pegged at $3.59, indicating an increase of 6.53% year over year. The company’s dividend yield is expected to be 2.54%.

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American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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