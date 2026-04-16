American Water's Kentucky Unit Buys Livingston Municipal Water System

American Water Works AWK announced that its unit, Kentucky American Water, has completed the acquisition of the Livingston Municipal Water Works system. The acquisition will add 162 new customers.



The majority of the water and wastewater infrastructure is aging and requires maintenance or replacement. Kentucky American Water remains committed to infrastructure development and plans to invest $0.6 million in its newly acquired asset over the next five years. This investment will strengthen Livingston Municipal Water Works’ infrastructure, improve system reliability and ensure consistent delivery of high-quality services to customers.



American Water Works has been actively expanding its footprint through acquisitions, enabling it to expand its customer base and boost long-term earnings growth. The company completed 18 water and wastewater acquisitions in 2025, adding 20,900 customers.

Need for Consolidation in the Fragmented Water Industry

Consolidation through mergers and acquisitions plays a significant role in improving operational efficiency, service quality, reducing cost and supporting infrastructure development. Small water and wastewater suppliers financially struggle to invest in upgradation. Thus, prompting larger utilities to acquire systems to extend their service territory and invest in infrastructure development.



The U.S. water industry operates in a highly fragmented manner, with more than 50,000 community water systems and nearly 14,000 wastewater treatment systems. Many smaller utilities lack the financial ability to maintain and modernize aging infrastructure, leading to inefficiencies and water loss.



California Water Service Group CWT stated that it has agreed to acquire Nexus Water Group’s Nevada and Oregon water and wastewater systems for $218 million. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of 2026. The company plans to invest $760 million and $690 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively, for infrastructure development and to support long-term operational growth.



Essential Utilities, Inc. WTRG unit Aqua Pennsylvania has completed the acquisition of the Greenville Municipal Water Authority in Mercer County, PA, for $18 million, adding more than 2,900 new customers. The company aims to invest $1.7 billion in 2026 to strengthen its existing operations. It is progressing its merger deal with American Water Works, which is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2027 and create a utility company worth $40 billion.



Middlesex Water Company MSEX plans to invest $506 million during the 2026-2028 period in infrastructure projects to strengthen its operations. The company has expanded its operations in Delaware and the New Jersey region through strategic acquisitions.

Price Movement of AWK

In the past three months, shares of the company have declined 2.3% against the industry’s 10.2% growth.



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AWK’s Zacks Rank

AWK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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