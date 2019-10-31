American Water's (AWK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, View Up

American Water Works Company AWK posted third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.33 per share, surpassing with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 3.1%. The bottom line also improved 10.8% year over year on the back of contributions from infrastructure investment, acquisitions and organic growth.



GAAP earnings came in at $1.33 compared with $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.



Total Revenues



Total revenues of $1,013 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $997 million by 1.6% and improved 3.8% from the year-ago figure of $976 million.

American Water Works Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Water Works Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Water Works Company, Inc. Quote

