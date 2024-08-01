American Water's (AWK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Top

American Water Works Company AWK posted second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 3.4%. The bottom line also declined 1.4% from the year-ago quarter's earnings of $1.44.



The year-over-year decline in earnings was due to the adverse impact of unfavorable weather in 2024.

Total Revenues

Total quarterly revenues of $1.14 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion by 7.1%. The top line also increased 4.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.09 billion.



The year-over-year improvement in total revenues was attributed to authorized revenue increases from the completed general rate cases and infrastructure proceedings for the recovery of incremental capital and acquisition investments.

American Water Works Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Water Works Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Water Works Company, Inc. Quote

Segmental Details

Regulated businesses’ revenues in second-quarter 2024 were $1.05 billion, up 5.2% year over year.



Other revenues in second-quarter 2024 were $92 million, on par with the previous-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the second quarter were $700 million, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $665 million, due to an increase in operating and maintenance expenses.



The operating income was $449 million, up 3.9% from the year-ago figure of $432 million. The metric was a tad better than our model’s projection of $443.4 million.



AWK continues to expand operations through acquisitions and organic means. In the second quarter, the company completed five acquisitions, which added 33,400 new customers to its existing customer base.



AWK’s 22 pending acquisitions (as of Jun 30), when completed, will add another 59,000 customers.



Since Jan 1, 2024, the company has been authorized annualized revenues of $176 million from rate increases. Further, a total of $90 million of additional annualized revenues from infrastructure charges have been authorized and are effective. Currently, the rate request pending amounts to $546 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $48 million as of Jun 30, 2024, which compares with $330 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Total liquidity (including cash and credit) was $2.73 billion as of Jun 30, enough to meet near-term obligations.



The total long-term debt was $12.6 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, up 7.7% from $11.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



In the first six months of 2024, cash flow from operating activities was $727 million compared with $714 million a year ago.

Guidance

American Water revised its 2024 EPS guidance to the range of $5.25-$5.30 from the prior band of $5.20-$5.30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.24 is a tad below $5.27, the midpoint of the company’s guided range. AWK reiterated long-term earnings and dividend growth in the range of 7-9%.



The company plans to invest nearly $3.1 billion across its footprint in 2024.

Zacks Rank

American Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

American States Water Co. AWR is set to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American States Water’s EPS is pinned at 84 cents, indicating growth of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is set to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Essential Utilities’ second-quarter EPS is pegged at 30 cents, implying a decline of 11.8% from the prior-year figure.



Global Water Resources Inc. GWRS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Water Resources’ EPS is pegged at 8 cents, implying growth of 14.3% from the year ago.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.