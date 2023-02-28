American Water Works Prices Upsized Underwritten Offering Of 11.00 Mln Shares At $135.5/shr

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) said that it has priced an upsized registered underwritten offering of 11.00 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price per share of $135.50.

American Water has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase from American Water up to an additional 1.65 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2023.

