AMERICAN WATER WORKS Earnings Results: $AWK Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN WATER WORKS ($AWK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.22 per share, beating estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $1,201,000,000, beating estimates of $1,120,120,300 by $80,879,700.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN WATER WORKS insiders have traded $AWK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHERYL NORTON (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,647 shares for an estimated $642,018 .

. MARTHA CLARK GOSS sold 710 shares for an estimated $101,423

AMERICAN WATER WORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 444 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN WATER WORKS stock to their portfolio, and 548 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERICAN WATER WORKS Government Contracts

We have seen $187,497,026 of award payments to $AWK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

