AMERICAN WATER WORKS Earnings Results: $AWK Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN WATER WORKS ($AWK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.22 per share, beating estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $1,201,000,000, beating estimates of $1,120,120,300 by $80,879,700.
AMERICAN WATER WORKS Insider Trading Activity
AMERICAN WATER WORKS insiders have traded $AWK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHERYL NORTON (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,647 shares for an estimated $642,018.
- MARTHA CLARK GOSS sold 710 shares for an estimated $101,423
AMERICAN WATER WORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 444 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN WATER WORKS stock to their portfolio, and 548 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,017,315 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,135,544
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,736,258 shares (+120.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,146,758
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 1,041,719 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,683,598
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 747,316 shares (+38.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,033,368
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 606,575 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,512,521
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 592,820 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,800,161
- AMUNDI added 477,411 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,432,895
AMERICAN WATER WORKS Government Contracts
We have seen $187,497,026 of award payments to $AWK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS CONTRACT IS AWARDED FOR THE OWNERSHIP, OPERATION, AND MAINTENANCE OF THE WASTEWATER COLLECTION SYSTEM ...: $29,870,691
- THIS CONTRACT IS AWARDED FOR THE OWNERSHIP, OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE WATER AND WASTEWATER UTILITY S...: $24,745,622
- UTILITY SERVICE CONTRACT FOR PRIVATIZATION OF THE WATER AND WASTEWATER UTILITY SYSTEM INFRASTRUCTURE AT FOR...: $22,173,047
- UTILITY SERVICE CONTRACT FOR PRIVATIZATION OF THE WATER AND WASTEWATER UTILITY SYSTEM INFRASTRUCTURE AT FOR...: $19,863,477
- UTILITY SERVICE CONTRACT FOR PRIVATIZATION OF THE WATER AND WASTEWATER UTILITY SYSTEM INFRASTRUCTURE AT FOR...: $13,248,198
