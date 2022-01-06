American Water Works Company's (NYSE:AWK) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 152% in five years. But it's down 5.0% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 2.5% in the last week.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.0%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, American Water Works Company managed to grow its earnings per share at 10.0% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:AWK Earnings Per Share Growth January 6th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, American Water Works Company's TSR for the last 5 years was 176%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

American Water Works Company's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 19%. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 22% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes American Water Works Company a stock worth watching. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Water Works Company better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that American Water Works Company is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

