American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for American Water Works Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$27b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, American Water Works Company has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Water Utilities industry average of 4.3%. NYSE:AWK Return on Capital Employed September 17th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for American Water Works Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is American Water Works Company's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at American Water Works Company, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.2% from 7.2% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, American Water Works Company is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 97% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for American Water Works Company (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

While American Water Works Company may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

