American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is American Water Works Company's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, American Water Works Company had US$10.9b of debt, up from US$9.46b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$558.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$10.4b.

How Healthy Is American Water Works Company's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:AWK Debt to Equity History April 8th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that American Water Works Company had liabilities of US$2.88b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.4b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$558.0m as well as receivables valued at US$560.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$17.2b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$27.7b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on American Water Works Company's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5, it's fair to say American Water Works Company does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 3.3 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Fortunately, American Water Works Company grew its EBIT by 6.3% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if American Water Works Company can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, American Water Works Company burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, American Water Works Company's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. We should also note that Water Utilities industry companies like American Water Works Company commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that American Water Works Company's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for American Water Works Company you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

