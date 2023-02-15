American Water Works Company, Inc. Reports Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $147 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $645 million, or $3.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $931 million from $951 million last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $147 Mln. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $3.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $931 Mln vs. $951 Mln last year.

