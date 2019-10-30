American Water Works Company, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $240 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.01 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.56 - $3.64

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.