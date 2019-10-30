Markets
AWK

American Water Works Company, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $240 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.01 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.56 - $3.64

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AWK

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular