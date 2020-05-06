Markets
American Water Works Company, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $124 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $113 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $844 million from $813 million last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $844 Mln vs. $813 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.79- $3.89

