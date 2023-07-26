American Water Works Company, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $280 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $1.10 billion from $0.94 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $280 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $1.10 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.72 to $4.82

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.