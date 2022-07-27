Markets
American Water Works Company, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $218 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $937 million from $999 million last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $218 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $937 Mln vs. $999 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.39 to $4.49

