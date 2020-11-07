American Water Works Company, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Investors in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.1% to close at US$161 following the release of its quarterly results. American Water Works Company missed revenue estimates by 2.7%, with sales of US$1.1b, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.46 beat expectations, coming in 5.6% ahead of analyst estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:AWK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering American Water Works Company are now predicting revenues of US$3.99b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 6.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 15% to US$4.22. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.99b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.21 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$146, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic American Water Works Company analyst has a price target of US$170 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$109. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that American Water Works Company's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.2%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that American Water Works Company is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for American Water Works Company going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for American Water Works Company you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

