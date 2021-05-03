American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $133 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $124 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $888 million from $844 million last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $133 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $888 Mln vs. $844 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.18 to $4.28

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.