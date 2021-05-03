Markets
AWK

American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $133 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $124 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $888 million from $844 million last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $133 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $888 Mln vs. $844 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.18 to $4.28

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AWK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular