American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $158 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $133 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $842 million from $888 million last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $158 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $842 Mln vs. $888 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.39 to $4.49

