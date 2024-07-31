News & Insights

American Water Works Company, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

July 31, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $277 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.149 billion from $1.097 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $277 Mln. vs. $280 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.149 Bln vs. $1.097 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.30

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
