Markets
AWK

American Water Works Company, Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Profit, But Misses Estimates

April 30, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $205 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $1.142 billion from $1.011 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $205 Mln. vs. $185 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $1.142 Bln vs. $1.011 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.