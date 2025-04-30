American Water Works Company, Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $205 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $1.142 billion from $1.011 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $205 Mln. vs. $185 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $1.142 Bln vs. $1.011 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.75

