American Water Works Company, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $238 million

The company's bottom line came in at $238 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Water Works Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.271 billion from $1.201 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $238 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $1.271 Bln vs. $1.201 Bln last year.

