American Water Works Company, Inc. Q4 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $239 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $1.201 billion from $1.032 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $239 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.201 Bln vs. $1.032 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.