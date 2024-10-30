American Water Works Company, Inc. Q3 Income Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $350 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $323 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $1.323 billion from $1.167 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.30

