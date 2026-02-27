American Water Works Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AWK

In trading on Friday, shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $136.52, changing hands as high as $136.92 per share. American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWK's low point in its 52 week range is $121.275 per share, with $155.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.94. The AWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

