American Water Works (AWK) Soars 3.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

American Water Works (AWK) shares ended the last trading session 3.8% higher at $128.37. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks.

American Water Works’ 100% net income is generated from regulated operations and AWK’s focus on expanding regulated operations through capital investments is yielding stable returns, which has allowed the company to increase shareholders’ value. The company continues to benefit from contributions coming from organic and inorganic assets.



Recently, American Water Works and Essential Utilities confirmed that their shareholders have approved the merger, clearing a major hurdle. The transaction is expected to drive efficiencies, enhance financial strength, and create long-term value through greater scale, resilience, and improved service delivery.



This water utility is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.22 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For American Water Works, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AWK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

American Water Works is a member of the Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry. One other stock in the same industry, Essential Utilities (WTRG), finished the last trading session 3% higher at $38.58. WTRG has returned -5.7% over the past month.

Essential Utilities' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.9% over the past month to $0.36. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -46.3%. Essential Utilities currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

