American Water Works (AWK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.58, changing hands as high as $134.79 per share. American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWK's low point in its 52 week range is $113.34 per share, with $150.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.53. The AWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

